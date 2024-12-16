Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsResultsTrade Bodies / Associations / Trade Commissions

Levi Strauss (India) profit down 13.4% to Rs 159.4 cr in FY24

PTI
By PTI
15
0
Levi's store, Kolkata; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company had reported a total standalone profit of Rs 184.1 crore a year before in FY23 

New Delhi: Levi Strauss (India) posted a 13.4 per cent decline in profit to Rs 159.4 crore in FY24 even as its sales rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 1,668.7 crore, the company said in an RoC filing.

Total revenue of Levi Strauss (India) was up 3.4 per cent to Rs 1,843.7 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, helped by other income, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Levi Strauss (India) Pvt Ltd had reported a total standalone profit of Rs 184.1 crore a year before in FY23 and its revenue from sale of products was at Rs 1,615.1 crore.

Its ‘advertising promotional expenses’ in FY24 were up 15.62 per cent to Rs 118.4 crore. This was at Rs 102.4 crore a year ago in FY23.

Levi Strauss (India) royalty fees paid to its California, US-based parent company Levi Strauss & Co was at Rs 119.5 crore, up 4.27 per cent. The ‘cost royalty’ of the denim maker was at Rs 114.6 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of Levi Strauss (India) during the financial year under review were Rs 1,630.2 crore.

Levi Strauss (India) is 99.95 per cent owned by Levi Strauss Mauritius Ltd, a unit of Levi Strauss & Co.

It has “strong support from its parent company, Levi Strauss & Co, considering the potential of the Indian market and the strength of the brand,” Levi Strauss (India) said in its overview.

It has earned in the Indian retail market space and hence benefitted immensely from the group-level initiatives, it added.

On the future outlook, it said the Indian economy is on course to be among the top economies in the world.

“The key factors driving the India consumption story include a large proportion of the young population, rising urbanisation, growing affluence, increasing discretionary spending and deeper penetration of digital,” it said.

As the year progresses, and things return to normal, the company should be in a much stronger position to bounce back, given its portfolio of strong brands, innovative processes and a credible workforce, it added.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestylePTI -

Senco Gold raises Rs 459 cr via QIP, allots 40.8 lakh shares

The QIP committee of the company's board approved the issuance and allotment of equity shares of Rs 10 issued...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In