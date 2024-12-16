Register Now
Aditya Birla Group’s Indriya opens its 11th jewellery store in Surat

The store was inaugurated just 17 weeks after Indriya made its debut.

New Delhi: Jewellery retailer Indriya has opened its 11th store in Surat, a social media post said on Monday.

“Indriyans are proud to showcase our 11th Store in about 17 weeks since our launch and happy to call Surat, home. One of our smoothest launches – this one was memorable,” said Amit Dharap,

The store was inaugurated just 17 weeks after Indriya made its debut. As IndiaRetailing had earlier reported, the Aditya Birla Group, which announced its foray into the jewellery retail segment in July this year, has committed Rs 5,000 crore to the business.

Indriya began its journey with a bang, opening four stores on a single day across Delhi, Indore, and Jaipur, and has since expanded its footprint to major cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad.

Currently operating 11 stores in key cities, Indriya is set to expand to over 10 cities within six months. This ambitious growth plan, backed by ABG’s vast resources and a clear vision, positions Indriya as a strong contender in India’s highly competitive jewellery market.

