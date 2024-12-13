Register Now
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

Zomato gets Rs 803.4 cr tax demand from GST authorities

PTI
By PTI
29
0
Representative Image | Credit: Unsplash
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company said it will file an appeal before the appropriate authority as it believes it has a strong case

New Delhi: Food delivery aggregator Zomato said on Thursday that the GST department in Thane had imposed a tax demand of Rs 803.4 crore, including interest and penalty.

Zomato said in a regulatory filing that the demand order has been received regarding non-payment of GST on delivery charges, with interest and penalty thereon.

The company said it will file an appeal before the appropriate authority as it believes it has a strong case.

“… Company has received an order on 12 December 2024 … for the period 29 October 2019 to 31 March 2022 passed by Joint Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra, confirming demand of GST of Rs 401,70,14,706 with interest as applicable and penalty of Rs 401,70,14,706,” Zomato stated.

“We believe that we have a strong case on merits, which is backed by opinions from our external legal and tax advisors. The company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority,” it added.

Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Zepto achieves 120% revenue growth in FY24, reports strong financial performance

Zepto reduced its absolute losses, with PAT as a percentage of revenue improving significantly from -63% in FY23 to...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In