Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Brand Owner / Manufacturer / ExporterFestive OutlookFranchising / LicensingIR Smart ClassLatest News

P N Gadgil & Sons climbs to rank 280 from 471 on Fortune 500 India list

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
19
0
Source: pngadgilandsons.com
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

It is the first Marathi jewellery brand to be on the Fortune 500 India list

Bengaluru: Homegrown jewellery brand P N Gadgil & Sons Ltd. has secured its place on the Fortune 500 India list for the second time, climbing from rank 471 to 280, the company said in a press release on Friday.

It is the first Marathi jewellery brand to be on Fortune 500 India list.

“Being recognised for the second time among Fortune 500 India’s largest companies is a moment of immense pride for us,” said Amit Modak, CEO P N Gadgil & Sons. “This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication and teamwork of our organisation.”

P N Gadgil Jewellers, also known as Purshottam Narayan Gadgil Jewellers, was founded by Ganesh Gadgil in Sangli in 1832. Today, the company operates in three states and 23 cities, with over 30 showrooms, serving more than one million customers worldwide.

Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Zepto achieves 120% revenue growth in FY24, reports strong financial performance

Zepto reduced its absolute losses, with PAT as a percentage of revenue improving significantly from -63% in FY23 to...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In