P N Gadgil & Sons climbs to rank 280 from 471 on Fortune 500 India list

Bengaluru: Homegrown jewellery brand P N Gadgil & Sons Ltd. has secured its place on the Fortune 500 India list for the second time, climbing from rank 471 to 280, the company said in a press release on Friday.

It is the first Marathi jewellery brand to be on Fortune 500 India list.

“Being recognised for the second time among Fortune 500 India’s largest companies is a moment of immense pride for us,” said Amit Modak, CEO P N Gadgil & Sons. “This achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication and teamwork of our organisation.”

P N Gadgil Jewellers, also known as Purshottam Narayan Gadgil Jewellers, was founded by Ganesh Gadgil in Sangli in 1832. Today, the company operates in three states and 23 cities, with over 30 showrooms, serving more than one million customers worldwide.