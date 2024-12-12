New Balance enters Kerala

The latest New Balance store is located at Lulu Mall, Kochi

Bengaluru: US-based sports footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance has launched its first retail store in Kerala, an industry official wrote on social media. The store is located at Lulu Mall in Kochi – the commercial capital of Kerala.

“Excited to announce the grand opening of Kerala’s first New Balance store,” said Anjali Solomon, retail leasing at LuLu Mall, Kochi, in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The outlet offers New Balance’s curated collection of performance and lifestyle products, featuring proprietary technologies like Fresh Foam X and FuelCell.

New Balance was founded in 1906 by William J. Riley as the New Balance Arch Support Company, manufacturing arch supports and other accessories designed to improve shoe fit.

The American shoemaker initially ventured into India during the early 2000s but ceased operations shortly after. In 2016, New Balance made a comeback by entering into a distribution agreement with Mumbai-based The Major Brands Group and subsequently opened its first store in India at DLF Mall of India, Noida. The establishment of its India subsidiary followed suit in 2022.

In February 2024, the Boston-headquartered brand opened its first company-owned store in India in Hyderabad, quickly followed by new store launches in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.