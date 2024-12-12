Register Now
HUL appoints Vivek Mittal as Executive Director, Legal & Corporate Affairs

PTI
By PTI
New Delhi: Leading FMCG major HUL on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vivek Mittal as Executive Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs.

He will join the company’s management committee in March 2025, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) said in a statement.

Mittal will take over from Dev Bajpai, who had announced his early retirement in October this year, it added.

Mittal currently serves as Global General Counsel at pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

He has over 25 years of experience and worked with companies including Danaher Corporation, Lupin, Reliance, Radico Khaitan, India Bulls Group, Caparo India Operations and Mount Shivalik Industries.

CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said: “His contributions have been instrumental in driving strategic initiatives and ensuring legal and regulatory compliance across industries. I am confident that he will take the HUL legal function to its next phase of growth and transformation.”

