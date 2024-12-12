‘Gender Gap in the Business Correspondent Industry: Evidence from the Field’ by PayNearby & Grameen Foundation

The report highlights opportunities and barriers women encounter as they work towards financial independence through their business correspondents (BC) operations

‘Gender Gap in the Business Correspondent Industry: Evidence from the Field’, a joint report by branchless banking network PayNearby and non-profit organisation Grameen Foundation highlights both the opportunities and barriers women encounter as they work towards financial independence through their business correspondents (BC) operations.

The report includes a literature review on global factors impacting women’s financial inclusion and explores gender-related preferences in agent selection, transaction values, and balances.

Moreover, the report emphasises the significance of empowerment initiatives and their impact on bridging the gender gap in financial services. It also provides actionable recommendations aimed at addressing the challenges faced by women BCs.

The findings of the report are derived from survey data collected from 1,862 BCs across 12 Indian states. The study employs a mixed-method approach, integrating both qualitative and quantitative data.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

45% of women BCs value flexible working hours, higher than 38% of men

69% of women and 61% of men plan to scale up their BC operations within the next 3-5 years suggesting a greater acceptance from their communities

49% of women prefer attending workshops and seminars to stay updated, while 58% of men prefer reading industry publications for professional development.

Click here to access the entire report