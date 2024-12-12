FirstClub closes $8 million seed round led by Accel and RTP Global

Using the funding, FirstClub will initially launch packaged foods, fresh foods, bakery, dairy, nutrition, and supplements

Bengaluru: Retail platform FirstClub Technology Pvt. Ltd. has closed an $8 million seed funding round led by Accel and RTP Global, the companies said in a joint press release on Thursday.

The round also saw participation from Blume Founders Fund, Quiet Capital, 2am VC and prominent angel investors including Binny Bansal (Flipkart), Kunal Shah (CRED), Mukesh Bansal (Myntra, Cult), Lalit Keshre (Groww), Ankit Nagori (Eatfit), and Shrenik Ghodawat (Sanjay Ghodawat Group).

“Our goal is to create a trusted platform that brings together the best of Indian regional specialties, international gourmet products, and innovative D2C brands,” said Ayyappan R, Founder of FirstClub. “With the backing of Accel, RTP Global and other investors, we are excited to bring this concept to life and create a platform that celebrates the best of India and the world.”

Using the funding, FirstClub aims to curate a selection of local and global products that balance premium quality with affordability. The platform will initially launch with packaged foods, fresh foods, bakery, dairy, nutrition, and supplements.

The company’s target is to become a quick commerce-first omnichannel retailer, leveraging offline experience stores to highlight the difference in the quality of its merchandise, the release added.

“FirstClub is reimagining the retail experience for India’s consumers by addressing their growing demand for premium products and services,” said Barath Shankar Subramanian, Partner at Accel. “With Ayyappan’s leadership and deep operational expertise, we’re excited to partner with FirstClub as they shape the next phase of retail for a rapidly evolving market.”