Actor Bhuvan Bam joins sexual wellness brand Peppy as co-founder and investor

L-R: Shyamal Gupta - Co-founder of Peppy; Devansh Agarwal - Co-founder of Peppy; ;Bhuvan Bam - Co-founder and Investor in Peppy; Rohit Raj - Founder and CEO of BBKV Productions and an Investor in Peppy
Currently valued at Rs 50 crore, Peppy has raised approximately $500k in its pre-seed round from Bam, Rohit Raj (founder and CEO of BBKV Productions), and Dr. Ruchi Gupta, among others

Bengaluru: Actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam has joined the sexual wellness brand Peppy as a co-founder and investor, according to a company press release on Thursday.

“For me, Peppy represents an opportunity to drive a much-needed change in how sexual pleasure is perceived in India,” said Bam. “By collaborating with Peppy, I aim to help people overcome these societal norms and empower individuals to embrace their journey toward intimacy with confidence and ease.”

Peppy was founded in 2023 by entrepreneurs Devansh Agarwal and Shyamal Gupta and remained bootstrapped until raising its pre-seed round from external angel investors in May 2024. Currently valued at Rs 50 crore, Peppy has raised approximately $500k in its pre-seed round from angel investors, including Bam, Rohit Raj (founder and CEO of BBKV Productions), and Dr. Ruchi Gupta, among others. 

The company is now raising a seed round of $1–2 million to further expand its sales channels and market reach.

“Our goal is to make sexual wellness products as common (and guilt-free) as buying your favorite skincare or snacks. From top-notch quality to body-safe, user-friendly designs, we are here to ensure everyone—across all ages, genders, budgets, and backgrounds—has access to what they need to feel good,” said its founders Agarwal and Gupta.

Peppy products are available on its own (direct-to-consumer) D2C website as well as e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Meesho, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, and Hyugalife.

