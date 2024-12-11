Zepto Cafe to launch an app next week: Co-Founder Aadit Palicha

Zepto Cafe has been scaling with the brand opening over 100 new cafés every month and clocking more than 30,000 orders daily

New Delhi: Zepto Cafe, the QSR vertical of quick commerce platform Zepto, is set to launch its standalone mobile app next week, a social media post said on Wednesday.

“We’re launching a separate app for Zepto Café next week! The team is shipping an MVP and iterating quickly, so it may not be perfect on Day 1, but it’s worth it to launch fast :D,” said Aadit Palicha, co-founder, of Zepto in a LinkedIn post.

“Zepto Café is scaling rapidly: we’re launching 100+ Cafés a month and already clocking 30K+ orders/day.”

Zepto recently announced a $350 million fundraising in its latest round that the quick commerce company said marks the largest 100% domestic fundraising within India’s startup ecosystem.

The round included investments from Indian HNIs, family offices, and leading financial institutions. The fundraiser was led exclusively by Motilal Oswal’s Private Wealth division.