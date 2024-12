The new collection features a different range of bags, including sling bags, backpacks, and duffle bags.

“We foresee bags and accessories emerging as one of the most promising segments in the e-commerce fashion space, yet remain largely untapped,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, chief executive officer (CEO), of Snitch. “We recognized a huge gap in the men’s bags and accessories segment, and we aim to streamline this market by introducing a range of versatile, high-quality, and functional bags that perfectly complement our apparel offerings.”

The premium bag collection is priced starting at Rs 1,199 for sling bags and Rs 2,899 for backpacks.