Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest NewsTrade Bodies / Associations / Trade Commissions

Coca-Cola sells 40% stake in bottling arm HCCBL to Jubilant Bhartia Group

PTI
By PTI
40
0
Representative Image | Credit: File
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Though the company has not disclosed the amount of the deal, some media reports have pegged it at around Rs 10,000 crore

New Delhi: Global beverages major Coca-Cola has sold 40 per cent stake in its India bottling business Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd (HCCBL) to Jubilant Bhartia Group.

Though the company has not disclosed the amount of the deal, some media reports have pegged it at around Rs 10,000 crore.

“The Coca-Cola Company today announced that it has reached an agreement with Jubilant Bhartia Group, a multi-billion conglomerate with global presence in diverse sectors, to acquire 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt Ltd, the parent company of the largest Coca-Cola bottler in India, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd,” a joint statement said.

These changes and investment represent a significant milestone for Coca-Cola as the company continues to pursue its purpose to refresh the world and make a difference, the statement said.

Commenting on the development, Coca-Cola India President Sanket Ray said:”We welcome Jubilant Bhartia Group to the Coca- Cola System in India. With its diverse experience in various sectors, Jubilant brings decades of rich experience that will help accelerate the Coca-Cola system, enabling us to win in the market and provide greater value to local communities and consumers.”

India is the fifth largest market of Coca-Cola globally.

The Atlanta-headquartered firm is divesting bottling operations globally as part of its asset-light strategy.

”This strategic investment represents an important milestone in our journey. Jubilant Bhartia Group’s expertise, complements our strengths, ensuring that we continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders while driving innovation and sustainable progress,” Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages CEO Juan Pablo Rodriguez said.

Latest News
E-CommercePTI -

E-commerce, tech startups redefining policies to stay flexible

This analysis is based on Teamlease Services recent 'Employment Outlook Report H2 FY25'New Delhi: E-commerce and tech startups are...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In