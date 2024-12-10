Register Now
Google News
spot_img
E-CommerceFestive OutlookFranchising / LicensingLatest NewsNewsletter

DPIIT inks pact with Flipkart to support tech startups

PTI
By PTI
45
0
Image Credit: Freepik
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The collaboration will enable access for startups to industry reports, research papers, and data sets published by government authorities for market research and fast-track patent applications filed by startups 

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Monday said it has partnered with e-commerce firm Flipkart to support tech startups across India.

The collaboration will enable access for startups to industry reports, research papers, data sets and other studies published by government authorities for market research and fast-track patent applications filed by startups for timely opportunities, it added.

Joint Secretary in the DPIIT Sanjiv said the MoU will create synergy for a thriving environment to enable Startups to scale new heights.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said the company will provide resources, guidance, and support for different milestones, such as prototype development and offer connections and insights for international expansion.

Latest News
In FocusAnagha R Ratna -

HiLITE Mall to open in Thrissur this month

Located in Kuttanelloor, Thrissur, Kerala, the mall will feature over 125 stores of regional, national, and international brandsBengaluru: Calicut-based...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In