E-Commerce

Amazon affirms commitment to enabling $80 bn exports from India by 2030

PTI
By PTI
Representative Image | Credit: Freepik
PTI
PTI

The new vision of Amazon marks a scale-up from the target so far of $20 billion by 2025

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon on Tuesday pledged its commitment to enabling $80-billion in cumulative exports from India by 2030.

The new vision marks an ambitious scale-up from the target so far of $20 billion by 2025.

Amit Agarwal, SVP, Emerging Markets, Amazon, announced the commitment at the company’s annual ‘Smbhav Summit’.

To achieve this goal, Amazon is collaborating closely with the government, lakhs of Indian small businesses, D2C brands, as well as other key stakeholders, he said.

“Motivated by the progress that we made in driving exports out of India… we are going to advance our commitment to enable $80 billion in exports by 2030,” Agarwal said.

Since its launch in 2015, Amazon Global Selling has over 150,000 registered sellers from 200-plus cities across India who are set to surpass $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2024-end, according to a company blog.

“This significant milestone will be driven by a combination of enabling exports through Amazon’s Global Selling program for Indian MSMEs, manufacturers and D2C startups as well as sourcing Made-in-India products to be sold on Amazon’s global marketplaces,” Amazon India Country Manager Samir Kumar said.

E-Commerce

