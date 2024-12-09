Wooden Street raises Rs 354 cr in series C funding from Premji Invest

Founded in 2015, the brand operates on a company-owned company (COCO) model, with over 100 experienced stores nationwide

New Delhi: Furniture and home-decor brand Wooden Street has raised a Series C funding round of Rs 354 crore led by global investment firm Premji Invest, a release by the company said on Monday.

“This funding reflects the trust our customers and investors have placed in us. With Premji Invest’s support, we are poised to accelerate our mission of redefining how India experiences furniture by blending innovation with tradition at every step,” said Lokendra Ranawat, CEO, Wooden Street.

The funds will be utilised to scale up Wooden Street’s omnichannel presence by opening new stores in tier-1 and tier-2 cities, expanding its manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising demand, introducing diversified product lines to cater to evolving consumer preferences, and strengthening its supply chain for seamless logistics and service delivery.

Founded in 2015, the brand operates on a company-owned company (COCO) model, with over 100 experienced stores nationwide.