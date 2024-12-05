Zepto Cafe ranks samosa as the most in-demand snack of top 4 Indian cities

According to Zepto Cafe’s Snack Index, Samosa is the most demanded snack across ier-1 cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune

Bengaluru: Zepto Cafe, the food and beverage division of quick-commerce company Zepto has ranked samosa as the most sought-after snack in tier-1 cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

In Bengaluru, Adrak chai holds the second spot, surpassing filter coffee in sales by three times, while in Mumbai, garlic bread with cheese dip takes the position of first runner-up.

In Chennai, mini butter croissants claimed the top spot, outselling the traditional items like medu vada and sambar by a factor of four, with garlic bread and cheese dip securing second place.

In Hyderabad, bun maska paired with Vietnamese cold coffee secured the first runner-up position after samosas, while in Pune, veg puff along with Vietnamese cold coffee took second place.

Delhi-NCR a city with more than 60% non-veg eating population is ordering veg puff the most

Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Bengaluru-based Zepto has delivered over 25,000 products, ranging across categories in minutes through a network of delivery hubs across the country.