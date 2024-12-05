The Organic World to add 30 new stores in Hyderabad

The retailer’s presence in Hyderabad will be marked by its ongoing investment in new store setups and marketing efforts, alongside a two-hour delivery service

Bengaluru: The Organic World (TOW), a South Indian grocery retail chain and flagship brand of Nimida Group, is planning to add 30 new stores in Hyderabad by the end of 2025, according to a company press release on Thursday.

In September this year, TOW marked its foray out of Karnataka with the launch of its first store in Hyderabad, located at Pragathi Nagar.

“We have had a great response from Hyderabad with our initial few stores. We see Hyderabad as a market that has consistently focused on building an ecosystem for chemical-free living and consumers here are far more informed and responsible in their decisions,” said Gaurav Manchanda, Founder, Nimida Group.

TOW’s presence in the city will be marked by its ongoing investment in new store setups and marketing efforts, alongside a two-hour delivery service. Currently, TOW has three stores in Hyderabad – in Pragathi Nagar, Kompally, and Kokapet.

The expansion will include a mix of company-owned (COCO) and franchise-operated (FOFO) stores strategically located in key catchment areas.

Founded in 2017, TOW currently operates 23 retail stores across Bengaluru and Hyderabad, offering nearly 3,000 products in the food, grocery, personal care and home care range.

The Bengaluru-based company is targeting to achieve a 100 crore by the end of FY25, up from about Rs 35 crore in FY24, Manchanda told IndiaRetailing in a previous interaction.