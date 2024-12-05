OnePlus to invest Rs 6,000 cr in India biz over next 3 years

The company plans to invest in tranches of Rs 2,000 crore annually for the next three years under ‘Project Starlight’

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus said it plans to invest up to Rs 6,000 crore in its India business over the next three years.

The company plans to invest in tranches of Rs 2,000 crore annually for the next three years under ‘Project Starlight’.

“OnePlus on Thursday announced an annual investment of Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years to accelerate innovations in products and services in India.

“This investment plan was launched under the name of Project Starlight as a strategic vision for the brand’s future investment in the region,” a company statement said.

The statement added that the Project Starlight investment focuses on three key areas — making even more durable devices, exceptional customer service, and developing India-specific features.

“The Project Starlight demonstrates our dedication to going beyond the surface to tackle the challenges faced by our users in their daily lives. India remains a top priority for us globally, and we continue to strive to earn the trust and affection of our Indian community,” OnePlus India, CEO, Robin Liu said.

Under Project Starlight, OnePlus aims to expand its service centres by 50% by mid-2026 and upgrade half of its flagship retail stores.

Without disclosing the actual number of service centres, OnePlus said it has increased its service centres by 22%, including an 11% rise in exclusive service centres directly owned by the brand in 2024.

“To accommodate a growing and diverse user base, OnePlus is enhancing its online service offerings, which include hotline support, WhatsApp assistance, and live chat options.

“Improved training programs for technical staff will ensure prompt and effective support, while a more transparent repair process will allow users to track the progress of their service requests,” the statement said.

To make devices more durable, OnePlus under Project Starlight plans to immediately start two significant display technology advancements — the creation of the world’s first DisplayMate A++ display and the rolling out of OnePlus’ Green Line Worry-Free Solution.

“The new display is set to premiere in an upcoming flagship device and is designed to excel in the harsh sunlight of India, redefining clarity, brightness, and colour vibrancy. Meanwhile, OnePlus’ Green Line Worry-Free Solution aims to allay the green line concerns seen in mobile devices across the industry,” the statement said.

OnePlus under Project Starlight will develop features that are tailored to address the distinct requirements of the Indian user base.

“The company has identified critical areas of focus that resonate with the Indian customers, including meaningful and advanced local AI functionalities, and a consistent demand for stable, high-speed connectivity. OnePlus is also implementing targeted solutions to enhance overall user experience across a variety of settings,” the statement said.