Food processing sector attracts $368.37 mn FDI till Sep FY25

Representative Image | Image by freepik
New Delhi: The food processing sector received foreign direct investment (FDI) of $368.37 million till September of the current fiscal year, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said Ireland invested $83.84 million, Singapore $48.45 million, Mauritius $41.65 million, the United States $38.60 million, Australia $20.18 million, and Mexico $9.59 million in April-September FY25.

In FY24, FDI in food processing was $608.31 million.

The sector is being promoted through the Adhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, the production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry, and the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Microfood Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme.

