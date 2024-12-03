Black Friday weekend saw 24% GMV surge for e-commerce brands

The average order value (AOV) also increased by 8%, largely driven by beauty products, which saw a 26% AOV increase.

New Delhi: E-commerce brands in India experienced a 24% surge in sales during the Black Friday weekend compared to the previous weekend, according to a GoKwik survey of 10,000 brands, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

Notably, one-fifth of November’s total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) came from this sales event, which was largely driven by demand from metro cities and a focus on beauty products, the release added.

This growth comes despite a general slowdown in sales for discretionary products over recent quarters. Tier 1 cities, in particular, saw a 33% GMV increase. Beauty and personal care products were the standout category, registering a 2X GMV boost compared to the weekend before, likely due to significant discounts. Footwear followed closely with a 53% GMV growth, while fashion and electronics saw a 23% uplift each.

The average order value (AOV) also increased by 8%, largely driven by beauty products, which saw a 26% AOV increase.

“Black Friday has become a significant event for Indian e-commerce brands, growing in scale and enthusiasm to match its U.S. counterpart,” said Chirag Taneja, co-founder and CEO, GoKwik. “With brands now understanding consumer preferences, this sale period has effectively revived demand. Over the next few years, India has the potential to become the second-largest market for Black Friday sales after the U.S.”

Credit-based payment methods, which had seen increased adoption during the Diwali sale period, dipped by 2.5% during Black Friday. Meanwhile, Cash on Delivery (COD) GMV saw an increase from 46% during Diwali to 65% during Black Friday. UPI remained the second most preferred payment method at 28.13%.

“The deep-rooted preference for COD remains strong in India, despite growing interest in newer payment methods,” added Chirag.

Megacities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Pune saw a 60% increase in GMV, driven by a greater embrace of Black Friday sales. Popular products included travel pouches, body scrubs, earphones, cotton shirts, reusable kitchen towels, and money magnet bracelets, suggesting preparations for the upcoming New Year holidays.

GoKwik’s network includes over 10,000 e-commerce brands, such as Lenskart, Mamaearth, Perfora, and Shoppers Stop, across categories like fashion, beauty, health, and electronics. The company recently acquired Return Prime, a Shopify app to help brands manage returns globally.