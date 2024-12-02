Register Now
Swarovski opens largest India store in New Delhi

Swarovski store, Ambience Mall, Gurugram; Source: LinkedIn
The latest Swarovski store is located at Ambience Mall, Gurugram

Bengaluru: Swarovski, a global luxury brand known for its precision-cut crystals, has launched its largest store in the country in New Delhi, located at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, a company official wrote on social media. 

The store is designed in its signature Wonderlux yellow theme, with octagonal shapes adorning the store’s perimeter. Each shape showcases an array of crystal accessories including earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

“This store started with a Dream- a Dream to have India’s largest store with Wonderlux yellow format to offer a customer experience unbeatable,” Tanveer Kaur, Distribution and Real estate Manager- South Asia at Swarovski, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

Established in 1895 in Austria, Swarovski currently has a presence in over 150 countries and a network of more than 2,400 boutiques, as per its official website. The company entered India in 2000 by establishing a production unit in Pune. 

