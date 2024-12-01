Butter & Co: Jewellery made for everyone

Register Now
Launched in 2023, Butter & Co specialises in handmade jewellery made of sterling silver and freshwater pearls

Butter & Co, a handmade jewellery brand launched in 2023 by Pia Taneja and Varun Kanwal, has quickly carved a niche in the market with its gender-neutral, timeless designs. Bootstrapped and driven by a passion for craftsmanship, the brand specialises in sterling silver pieces and real freshwater pearls.

The company achieved a total sales figure of Rs 12 lakh in FY 2023-24. Looking ahead, the brand aims to elevate its presence by hosting a 3-day brand pop-up at the Indian Sneaker Festival and introducing innovative designs such as Butter Croissant and Jordan sneaker pendants.

“We believe that jewellery is not just an accessory but a form of art that tells a story. Each piece has a story to tell, a memory to cherish and an emotion to express. Each piece at Butter & Co is here to make you feel like the most confident version of yourself,” said its founders.

Leveraging tools like Shopify for its storefront, Shiprocket for fulfillment, and Meta & Google Analytics for data insights, the brand relies on enablers like Digikore Digital for SEO and Agenz for social media marketing to strengthen its digital footprint and connect with a diverse audience. Butter & Co is steadily building its identity as a brand that creates jewellery “made for everyone,” combining quality, creativity, and inclusivity.

