Honasa Consumer elevates Vipul Maheshwari to lead product and data

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
In his new role, Maheshwari will lead continued integration of advanced analytics for product development

Bengaluru: Gurugram-based Honasa Consumer Ltd., which owns brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co. and others has elevated Vipul Maheshwari as senior vice president – product and data analytics, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Maheshwari has been a part of the company for the past four years, bringing extensive experience in analytics and data science to manage the complete data lifecycle—from efficient collection to advanced analysis.  In his new role, he will lead continued integration of advanced analytics for product development, the release added.

“Maheshwari’s expertise in turning complex data into actionable insights has been  instrumental in our growth journey. He has been working with a leadership mindset for years and this role is a natural next step for him,” said Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO of Honasa Consumer. 

Maheshwari has previously held key positions at Delhivery and Global Analytics India Pvt. Ltd.

“The beauty and personal care industry is at an exciting intersection of product advancement and technological innovation,’  said Maheshwari. “I am honored to lead Honasa’s efforts  in leveraging advanced analytics and product development to create more personalised, efficient, and  delightful experiences for our consumers.” 

Honasa Consumer recently appointed Dr. Kaustav Guha as vice president of research and development to focus on developing cutting-edge technologies to enhance formulations and products across all its brands.

Founded in 2016, Honasa Consumer Limited went public in 2023 and has built a portfolio of consumer brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Ayuga, and Staze.

