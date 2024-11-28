Register Now
Meena Bazaar onboards Agprop & Sociometrik to integrate AI into operations

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The partnership will enable Meena Bazaar to leverage AI for data-driven site selection

Bengaluru: Delhi-based ethnic wear retailer Meena Bazaar has partnered with AI-powered retail intelligence platform Sociometrik and real estate firm Agprop to integrate AI into Meena Bazaar’s operations, according to a press release on Thursday.

The partnership will enable Meena Bazaar to leverage AI for data-driven site selection, using city-wide heatmaps with socioeconomic and demographic insights. This includes identifying optimal retail clusters, forecasting revenue with machine learning, and aligning requirements with property listings.

“This collaboration is all about AI-driven retail expansion, combining decades of legacy with cutting-edge technology and data science to scale like never before,”  said Shivek Aggarwal, founder of Agprop in a social media post. “From smarter store locations to enhanced customer insights, this partnership is the blueprint for the next era of retail growth.”

Meena Bazaar was established in 1970 by Suresh and Vishnu Manglani. The brand specialises in ethnic wear staples including lehengas, kurta sets, sarees, and suits.

The company began as a small store in Chandni Chowk selling printed sarees and today, it has over 70 across India and United States. Meena Bazaar is aiming to have more than 250 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in operation by 2025, according to its official website.

