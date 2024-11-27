Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Curefoods’ Sharief Bhai launches first global outlet in Dubai

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
42
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Located at BurJuman Mall, new Sharief Bhai store offers Dakhni cuisines including biriyani, kebab, al faham, grills and platters

Bengaluru: Indian F&B house of brands Curefoods has opened its first Sharief Bhai outlet in Dubai, UAE, officially expanding the brand globally, the company said in a press release.

Located at BurJuman Mall, the new store offers Dakhni cuisines including biriyani, kebab, al faham, grills and platters.

“Dubai is an incredibly dynamic city with a cosmopolitan food culture, and we are thrilled to introduce the authentic taste of Dakhni cuisine to the UAE,” said Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods. “Sharief Bhai’s expansion to Dubai represents a major step forward in our journey to bring the heart of Indian flavours to the world.”

Sharief Bhai was founded by Navaj Sharief in 2017 as a tribute to the age-old culinary traditions of the Deccan region. The brand runs over 60restaurants across Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysore, and other southern markets and plans to double its presence in the next 6 months. 

In addition to Sharief Bhai, Curefoods also houses brands including EatFit, Cakezone, Nomad Pizza, and Frozen Bottle, among others. It has over 450 cloud kitchens and offline stores that cater to over 10 cuisines, across 40 cities in India. 

Latest News
Food & GroceryShiv Joshi -

Strategies grocers can adopt to compete with quick commerce

The biggest strength grocery businesses can leverage to their advantage to take q-comm heads on is customer knowledge—say representatives...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In