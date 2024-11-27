Curefoods’ Sharief Bhai launches first global outlet in Dubai

Located at BurJuman Mall, new Sharief Bhai store offers Dakhni cuisines including biriyani, kebab, al faham, grills and platters

Bengaluru: Indian F&B house of brands Curefoods has opened its first Sharief Bhai outlet in Dubai, UAE, officially expanding the brand globally, the company said in a press release.

Located at BurJuman Mall, the new store offers Dakhni cuisines including biriyani, kebab, al faham, grills and platters.

“Dubai is an incredibly dynamic city with a cosmopolitan food culture, and we are thrilled to introduce the authentic taste of Dakhni cuisine to the UAE,” said Ankit Nagori, founder, Curefoods. “Sharief Bhai’s expansion to Dubai represents a major step forward in our journey to bring the heart of Indian flavours to the world.”

Sharief Bhai was founded by Navaj Sharief in 2017 as a tribute to the age-old culinary traditions of the Deccan region. The brand runs over 60restaurants across Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysore, and other southern markets and plans to double its presence in the next 6 months.

In addition to Sharief Bhai, Curefoods also houses brands including EatFit, Cakezone, Nomad Pizza, and Frozen Bottle, among others. It has over 450 cloud kitchens and offline stores that cater to over 10 cuisines, across 40 cities in India.