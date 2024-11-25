Register Now
Daewoo partners MK Enterprise as authorised partner in Gangapur City

By PTI
Daewoo presence at an international expo
The company will provide a range of energy and power products, automotive batteries, and electronics

New Delhi: Korean brand Daewoo has entered into a partnership with MK Enterprise as its authorised channel partner in Gangapur City, a key hub for batteries and electronics in Rajasthan.

The company will provide a range of energy and power products, automotive batteries, and electronics.

“As part of its India growth strategy, Daewoo has partnered with MK Enterprise as its authorised channel partner in Gangapur City in Rajasthan. Daewoo’s expansion into India is aligned with its goal of meeting the rising demand for advanced, reliable products tailored to the needs of Indian consumers,” according to a release.

Currently, the company operates with more than 150 channel partners and around 3,000 dealers network across India.

“The company’s entry into Rajasthan is a significant step in bringing globally trusted products to the region while addressing the evolving needs of Indian consumers,” company official Navin Narang said.

