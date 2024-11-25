abCoffee appoints former OYO leader Rohit Tiwari as President of Operations

With the new appointment abCoffee is aiming to accelerate its expansion and innovation

Bengaluru: Home-grown specialty coffee chain abCoffee has appointed Rohit Tiwari as its new president of operations, in a strategic move aimed at accelerating its expansion and innovation, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Tiwari’s appointment marks a new chapter for abCoffee as the brand aims to be a leading player in the takeout coffee segment, focused on convenience, affordability, and quality powered by efficient and technology driven operations, the release added.

Tiwari brings a wealth of expertise in scaling businesses, having previously built a 0 to 1 team at OYO and Prepladder (a Unacademy company) and driven customer acquisition and network expansion to over 600,000 touch points at Airtel Payments Bank. He also held leadership roles at FMCG companies like Unilever and Marico.

abCoffee claims to be the first-ever coffee chain to have more than 50 outlets in just 2 years. With coffee starting at just Rs 77, consumers can visit the new counters, order online through Zomato, and Swiggy or pre-order their coffees for pick up on its web app.

The brand’s grab-and-go format, coupled with speciality coffee offerings and advanced backend operations, has facilitated the serving of over 700,000 coffees in a short timeframe. The chain sources 100% specialty coffee beans from India’s coffee plantations, resulting in a customer loyalty rate of 61%.