Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Wahter launches Shot, eyeying 5X revenue growth by FY 26

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
29
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The product stands out with its advertising-friendly label, reserving 40% of the space for brands while maintaining its commitment to sustainability.

New Delhi: Advertising and packaged drinking water brand Wahter has launched Shot by Wahter, a release said on Wednesday. With a vision to achieve 5X revenue growth by financial year (FY) 2025-26, Shot offers brands an innovative advertising platform through its vibrant, youth-centric design and label space.

Shot is available across general trade, modern retail, and neighbourhood stores.

“Traditional advertising often fails to connect authentically with Gen Z and millennials,” said Amitt Nenwani, co-founder, Wahter. “Shot bridges this providing brands with bof old visibility through a product that resonates with younger audiences. It’s a perfect blend of innovation and engagement, bringing brands closer to consumers in meaningful ways.”

The product stands out with its advertising-friendly label, reserving 40% of the space for brands while maintaining its commitment to sustainability. All Shot bottles are fully recyclable, available in 250 ml and 500 ml sizes, and priced competitively alongside industry leaders like Bisleri and Kinley.

A division of the Shiva Group, Wahter, co-founded by Amitt Nenwani and Kashiish A Nenwani aims to revolutionise through bottled water products. With 80% of its bottle space for brand advertising, Wahter transforms simple hydration into mobile billboards, blending affordability, transparency, and sustainability.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Wooden Street opens 102nd store in Delhi

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft. of retail area, the new highstreet outlet is located on the main outer ring...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In