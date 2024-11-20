Wahter launches Shot, eyeying 5X revenue growth by FY 26

The product stands out with its advertising-friendly label, reserving 40% of the space for brands while maintaining its commitment to sustainability.

New Delhi: Advertising and packaged drinking water brand Wahter has launched Shot by Wahter, a release said on Wednesday. With a vision to achieve 5X revenue growth by financial year (FY) 2025-26, Shot offers brands an innovative advertising platform through its vibrant, youth-centric design and label space.

Shot is available across general trade, modern retail, and neighbourhood stores.

“Traditional advertising often fails to connect authentically with Gen Z and millennials,” said Amitt Nenwani, co-founder, Wahter. “Shot bridges this providing brands with bof old visibility through a product that resonates with younger audiences. It’s a perfect blend of innovation and engagement, bringing brands closer to consumers in meaningful ways.”

The product stands out with its advertising-friendly label, reserving 40% of the space for brands while maintaining its commitment to sustainability. All Shot bottles are fully recyclable, available in 250 ml and 500 ml sizes, and priced competitively alongside industry leaders like Bisleri and Kinley.

A division of the Shiva Group, Wahter, co-founded by Amitt Nenwani and Kashiish A Nenwani aims to revolutionise through bottled water products. With 80% of its bottle space for brand advertising, Wahter transforms simple hydration into mobile billboards, blending affordability, transparency, and sustainability.