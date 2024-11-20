Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

Apple India net profit up 23% to Rs 2,746 cr in FY24

PTI
By PTI
10
0
Credit: Pixabay
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company posted a 36% increase in total income to Rs 67,121.6 crore in FY24 from Rs 49,321.8 crore in FY23.

New Delhi: iPhone maker Apple India posted a 23% increase in net profit to Rs 2,745.7 crore in the financial year 2023-24, according to the company’s regulatory filing shared by Tofler.

Apple India had posted a net profit of Rs 2,229.6 crore in FY23.

The company posted a 36% increase in total income to Rs 67,121.6 crore in FY24 from Rs 49,321.8 crore in FY23.

“Apple India Private Limited provides and markets Apple brand products and software, including mobile devices and laptops, reported its revenues for the financial year 2023-24 as Rs 67,122 crore, a 36% jump since the last financial year.

“The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 63,397 crore,” Tofler said.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Wooden Street opens 102nd store in Delhi

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft. of retail area, the new highstreet outlet is located on the main outer ring...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In