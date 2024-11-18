Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsResults

Senco Gold Q2 PAT edges up 1.6% at Rs 12.1 cr

PTI
By PTI
24
0
Representative Image | Credit: File
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 1,077.95 apiece, up 1.71% on BSE

New Delhi: Jewellery retailer Senco Gold has reported a 1.6% growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 12.1 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company’s PAT stood at Rs 11.6 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, Senco Gold said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations grew 30.86% during the quarter under review to Rs 1,500.5 crore compared to Rs 1,146.6 crore a year ago.

“In the second quarter, we had an overall growth of about 31%. The gold price had been at an all-time high during the festive season, which had a detrimental impact on many customers.

“The second quarter has been a phenomenally unexpected, good quarter with a growth level of close to 30% compared to the last quarter because of the duty cut, making it easier for the consumers to buy. There has also been a lot of rural demand coming from tier II, III, and IV cities due to the price coming down,” Senco Gold Managing Director and CEO Suvankar Sen said.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 1,077.95 apiece, up 1.71% on BSE.

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

The Good Glamm Group completes acquisition of The Moms Co.

The brand has also expanded its international footprint, retailing in prominent UAE stores like Carrefour and Lulu, with plans...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.