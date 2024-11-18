French culinary brand Paul enters Hyderabad

Located at Tower 10, RMZ, Nexity, the new restaurant boasts a total seating capacity for more than 200 guests

Bengaluru: A hundred and thirty-five-year-old French culinary brand Paul has entered Hyderabad with its first outlet in the city, the company said in a press release. Located at Tower 10, RMZ, Nexity, the restaurant boasts a total seating capacity of more than 200 guests.

Paul began its operations in 1889 and is present in 53 countries. Its restaurants offer bakery treats and traditional French cuisine.

The new outlet’s menu features French dishes like quiche, croque-monsieur, crêpes, onion soup, and caramelised canelés. These are complemented by handcrafted sourdough Napoletana pizzas, tartines, pasta, healthy rice bowls, salads, and soups. Guests can also enjoy gourmet sandwiches, risottos, and a range of beverages.

Stellar Concepts Pvt. Ltd., the Indian food franchise powerhouse with brands like Chili’s Grill & Bar, Cinnabon, and Auntie Anne’s under its umbrella, launched Paul Bakery Café in 2019. The café was introduced under its associate company, Cogent Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., with its first outlet located at Ambience Mall in Gurugram.

Cogent is responsible for the growth of Paul outlets across India. Today, the brand is present in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.