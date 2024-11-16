India smartphone market grows 6% to 4.6 cr unit in Q3, Vivo top with 16% share

The market was dominated by Chinese players, with leading brands cornering around72 % market share during the quarter

New Delhi: Smartphone supplies in India grew by 6% to 4.6 crore in the July-September quarter with Vivo leading the chart and iQoo clocking the highest growth rate among top 10 brands, a report by market research firm IDC said on Wednesday.

The market was dominated by Chinese players, with leading brands cornering around 72% market share during the quarter.

“The Indian smartphone market grew for the fifth consecutive quarter. In the third quarter of 2024, smartphone shipments in India reached 46 million units, reflecting 5.6% growth YoY (year-over-year),” the report said.

Apple and Samsung clocked 8.6% and 12.3% market share in the September 2024 quarter, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for the third quarter of 2024.

“Apple had its biggest quarter of shipments, with 4 million units, led by iPhone 15 and iPhone 13. This further widened the gap between the value share of Apple and Samsung, which stood at 28.7 % and 15.2 %, respectively,” the report said.

The premium segment phone priced in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 68,000 apiece registered the highest growth of 86 % and their total supply share increased to 4 % from 2 % a year ago.

“Key models were the iPhone 15/13/14, Galaxy S23, and OnePlus 12. Apple’s share increased YoY to 71%, while Samsung’s share dropped to 19%, from 30% a year ago,” the report said.

The entry-premium segment, priced in the range of Rs 16,000 to Rs 35,000, registered a strong growth of 42% YoY, and accounted for 28% in the total supplies during the quarter.

“Oppo was the biggest gainer, while the share of Samsung and vivo declined, all three together making up 53% of this segment,” the report said.

The share of 5G smartphone shipments increased to 83% from 57% a year ago while 5G smartphone average selling price (ASP) declined by 20% YoY to about Rs 24600 ($292).

“Within 5G, shipments of the mass budget ($100 to $200 or Rs 8,000-Rs 16,000 apiece) segment almost doubled, reaching 50 % share. Xiaomi Redmi 13C, Apple iPhone 15, OPPO K12x, vivo T3x and Y28, were the highest-shipped 5G models in the third quarter of 2024,” the report said.

vivo supply volumes increased by 20 % on YoY basis and its market share increased to 15.8 % during the reported quarter from 13.9 % a year ago.

“vivo continued to lead for the third consecutive quarter, with the affordable Y series and newly launched T3 and V40 series,” the report said.

Oppo had a 13.9 % share, realme 11.5 %, Xiaomi 11.4 %, Poco 5.8 %, Motorola 5.7 %, iQoo 4.2 % and OnePlus 3.6 % market share in total smartphone supplies during the reported quarter.