Beauty by BiE: Blending Skincare with Science

Founded in 2021, the skincare brand is currently aiming for category and channel expansion, and increased collaborations with influencers

Launched in 2021, Beauty by BiE (BiE) is an innovative skincare brand founded by Queenie Singh. The brand has quickly carved a niche for itself in the beauty industry, thanks to its expertly formulated skincare products that blend scientific formulations with skin-loving ingredients. Each BiE product promises visible skin results, making it a go-to for skincare enthusiasts.

With backing from Think9 Consumer and other investors, BiE’s portfolio features standout products like the O2WOW! oxygenating and firming mask, SunDaze broad spectrum sunscreen, Eyefinity all-in-one under eye gel, Plumped! plumping serum, and anti-pigmentation kit.

“We believe that beauty goes beyond the surface. We are dedicated to redeť ne the concept of beauty, by inspiring and empowering individuals to transform at every stage of life,” said Singh.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the brand aims for EBITDA positivity, category and channel expansion, and increased collaborations with influencers. Additionally, it plans to expand its reach through marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms, further enhancing accessibility. With new product developments on the horizon and a focus on data analytics for smarter decision-making, BiE is poised for greater success and growth in the competitive skincare market.

