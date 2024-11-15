What Makes for an Unforgettable Experience?

Representatives of leading shopping centres deliberated on the elements of memorable shopping experiences during the India D2C Summit 2024 & Shopping Centres Next

New Delhi: Today’s shopping centres are no longer just retail hubs, but dynamic spaces designed to offer unforgettable experiences.

Recently there has been a shift in focus from conventional footfall metrics at shopping centres to evaluating the Experience Quotient (EQ) of visitors, underscoring that success is now measured by the quality of engagement rather than just the quantity of visitors.

“Malls today must deliver exceptional experiences, starting from the basics like technology-enabled parking. The new generation of malls now integrates advanced features such as efficient air quality systems, spacious atriums, well-designed washrooms, wider corridors, and optimal lighting — all of which elevate the visitor experience. Consumers now expect these amenities as standard, said Harsh Bansal, Director, Vegas Mall & Unity Group.

In a session titled ‘New Age Destinations Anchored by Experiences’, industry leaders gathered at the India D2C Summit 2024 & Shopping Centres Next discussed the future of retail destinations and the evolving definition of success in the shopping mall ecosystem.

The session covered several key points, including how to define and measure the consumer experience, new strategies for driving performance metrics, and the latest formulae for mall success.

Panellists delved into the art of monetizing experiences, revealing innovative approaches that go beyond traditional sales. Experiential retail today become a necessity as consumers seek unforgettable experiences.

“In experiential retail, many brands agree on the importance of integrating virtual try-ons and AI-driven in-store experiences. These innovations streamline the shopping process, enhance customer engagement, and speed up transactions, making the entire journey faster and more seamless,” said Pushpa Bector, Sr. Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail.

Shopping centres are creating unique environments by blending retail, entertainment, and social spaces. In such settings, experiences become the main draw, and retail purchases follow as a natural outcome.

One of the most compelling discussions of the session revolved around what constitutes an unforgettable experience in today’s retail landscape. Speakers emphasized the importance of a holistic approach, where everything from the mall’s layout and design to its service offerings and digital integrations is aligned to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Retailers in malls need to understand their customers better to offer them enhanced experiences. They need to recognise returning customers like digital businesses.

“Ultimately, the retail experience is centred around the product, as customers visit stores and malls with a clear intent to buy. However, customer expectations are constantly evolving. In the digital space, such as D2C and e-commerce, we can easily identify a customer as soon as they visit our website or app, leveraging data to understand their preferences. Today, when customers walk into our brand stores and scan a QR code, we instantly recognize them if they are returning customers. This allows us to offer personalized recommendations, showcase relevant stock, and deliver tailored promotions, meeting the demand for a differentiated shopping experience,” shared Vineet Gautam, CEO, Bestseller India.

Personalisation is a big part of the customer experience.

“Experience is driven largely by personalization—how we create tailored interactions for each customer. Today’s shoppers expect exceptional service and have lower patience levels,” observed Siddharth Bindra, MD, Biba Apparels. “It’s about making every aspect of their visit quicker and more efficient, from personalized recommendations to faster checkouts and seamless sales support,” he said.

Technology comes in handy in facilitating seamless, personalised experiences. A lot of brands, retailers and mall are exploring ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance experience in various areas.

“For us, AI stands for ‘adequate intelligence’—knowing our customer well enough to enhance their experience. We’ve integrated our point-of-sale systems across all stores nationwide. So, whether you shop at Hauz Khas Village or Mall of India, we can identify past purchases and tailor suggestions to boost the average order value (AOV), ultimately driving profitability,” said Sagar Daryani, Co-founder & CEO, Wow! Momo.

“Additionally, we focus on offering convenience, especially in spaces like the food court, where the consumer demands a seamless experience,” he added.

As consumer expectations continue to rise, shopping centres that prioritize experience and innovation will lead the way in redefining what it means to be a successful retail destination in the new age of commerce.