Fashion & LifestyleLatest NewsMarketing

Converse ropes Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as brand ambassadors in India

Converse is also gearing up to open its debut store in India, located on Linking Road in Mumbai

Bengaluru: American lifestyle brand Converse has onboarded Indian actors Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as the newest faces of the brand in India, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Converse is also gearing up to open its debut store in India, located on Linking Road in Mumbai.

“This association underscores the brand’s commitment to inspiring new generations to embrace their authentic selves ahead of the unveiling of its first store, where Converse will open its doors to an all-new shopping experience and a fresh chapter in India’s thriving sneaker culture,” the company added.

Converse is an American lifestyle brand that markets, distributes, and licenses footwear, apparel, and accessories. Founded by Marquis Mills Converse in 1908 as the Converse Rubber Shoe Company in Malden, Massachusetts, it has been acquired by several companies before becoming a subsidiary of Nike, Inc.

