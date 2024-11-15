Borzo introduces 3-wheeler and truck delivery service

Borzo’s goal is to onboard 500 3 wheeler and Truck deliveries a day by 2025

Bengaluru: Global delivery service Borzo has introduced 3-wheeler and truck delivery service to cater to larger deliveries and enhance service flexibility for businesses across key metros, the company said in a press release.

The 3-wheeler and truck delivery service will begin in Mumbai, with plans of expansion to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

By the end of 2024, Borzo aims to bring 1,500 couriers on board using a combination of 3-wheelers and Tata Aces. The entry in the 3-wheeler delivery segment will enable Borzo to manage larger, heavier shipments such as furniture, repair parts, and bulk grocery orders for business-to-business (B2B) clients.

Couriers will continue to operate as gig-workers or as part of small fleets, managing on-demand and end-of-day orders through Borzo’s application. Initially the operations will consist of only traditional 3-wheelers, with plans to onboard electric vehicle partners. The couriers, who will own their vehicles, will be recruited as gig-workers, allowing them the flexibility to manage their schedules while ensuring high operational efficiency.

“Since the demand for heavier and more massive cargo shipments continues to rise, we could not handle all these shipments with our two-wheeler fleet alone,” said Alina Kisina, chief executive officer of Borzo. “By involving 3-wheelers into our operations, we are not only enhancing our capacity to handle diverse delivery requirements but also positioning ourselves as a comprehensive logistics partner that can scale with our client’s growth.”

In addition to its newly launched 3-wheeler and truck delivery services, Borzo enables intra-city delivery for businesses with an active 2-wheeler rider base of 50,000 in its fleet. The services are available in various countries in Asia and Latin America are used by over 250 thousand active couriers and over 1.5 million customers ranging from individuals to enterprises.