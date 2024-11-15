Bikanervala’s second outlet opens in Bathinda

In 2024-2025, The Montana Group aims to open 25-plus new outlets, expanding both domestically and internationally

Bathinda: Retail and hospitality player The Montana Group, in collaboration with snack food and restaurant chain Bikanervala, on Friday announced the launch of Bikanervala’s second outlet in Bathinda.

This new outlet at Park Panorama Colony in Bathinda marks a significant milestone in the brand’s expansion journey and reflects its mission to share India’s rich culinary heritage on a global scale, The Montana Group said.

The new outlet will serve a diverse range of Indian sweets, snacks, and multi-cuisine delicacies in a quick-service restaurant (QSR) format.

“Our goal is to make Indian flavours a staple in the global culinary scene, blending tradition with innovation through our ‘Reverse Food Drainage’ initiative,” said Manoj Madhukar, Founder of The Montana Group.

“Through partnerships, collaborations, and new market strategies, we aim to use the global fascination with Indian flavours as a means for cultural exchange. Our mission is to create opportunities for Indian heritage brands to expand internationally and establish a lasting presence,” he added.

Monty Singh, Founder of The Montana Group, shared, “We aim to engage global youth in a culinary journey that celebrates India’s age-old traditions. Just as global brands like McDonald’s and KFC have embraced Indian twists in their menus, we want international consumers to connect with Indian culture through our flavourful food.

“Our ambitious expansion plans for the UK reflect the immense potential we see to bring authentic Indian flavours to a wider audience.”

The group has a strong network in northern India and is expanding rapidly across other parts of the country as well.

Established in 1905, Bikanervala operates over 200 outlets in India and has a presence in countries such as the USA, Canada, the UAE, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore, and Nepal.

Suresh Goel, CEO of Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd, said the Bathinda outlet’s launch exemplifies Bikanervala and The Montana Group’s shared commitment to introducing the essence of Indian flavours to a global audience and enhancing the visibility of India’s culinary heritage worldwide.