IMAGES North India Retail Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in Retail

Held at the prestigious Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi, the awards ceremony recognised the top-performing retail brands that have made a significant impact on North India’s retail landscape

New Delhi: The inaugural day of the highly anticipated India D2C Summit 2024 and Shopping Centres Next (SCN) concluded with a spectacular celebration at the IMAGES North India Retail Awards 2024 (NIRA).

Held at the prestigious Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi, the awards ceremony recognised the top-performing retail brands that have made a significant impact on North India’s retail landscape through their innovative strategies and exceptional customer experiences.

NIRA 2024 featured 15 distinct honours, shining a spotlight on the retailers and brands that are shaping the future of the industry.

Among the evening’s top accolades, BIBA was honored with the IMAGES Most Admired Trailblazing Retailer award for its pioneering contributions to the fashion segment. In recognition of their leadership and long-standing contributions to retail, Navneet Kalra, Managing Director of Dayal Opticals, and Ram Chandra Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of V2 Retail Ltd., were both presented with the esteemed IMAGES Retail Icon award.

Campus Activewear received the IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Reinvention Success Story award, highlighting the brand’s successful transformation and growth. Kapsons Fashion took home the IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retail Group award, cementing its position as a leading name in the fashion retail segment.

Bhagirath Jalan of Jalan’s Retail was recognized as the IMAGES Most Admired Young Achiever, showcasing the new generation of dynamic leaders driving the industry forward.

The awards also celebrated innovation across various retail categories, including Convenience Store Chain, Specialty Food Service, Pet Care Category Pioneer, Beauty, Responsible Luxe Lifestyle, Online Grocery, and Value Pharmacy Innovation.

The Awardee’s List

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Convenience Store Chain: New Shop

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Speciality Food Service: Daryaganj Restaurant

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Speciality Food Service: Ghoomar Traditional Thali

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Speciality Food Service: Hira Sweets & Confectionery

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Reinvention Success Story: Campus Activewear

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Pet Care Category Pioneer: Heads Up for Tails

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Beauty: Forest Essentials

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Responsible Luxe Lifestyle: Good Earth

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Online Grocery: Otipy

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Value Pharmacy Innovation: Zeelab Pharmacy

IMAGES Most Admired Fashion Retail Group: Kapsons Fashion

IMAGES Most Admired Young Achiever: Bhagirath Jalan, Jalan’s Retail

IMAGES Retail Icon: Navneet Kalra, Dayal Opticals

Retail IMAGES Retail Icon: Ram Chandra Agarwal, V2 Retail

IMAGES Most Admired Trailblazing Retailer: BIBA

The Jury

The esteemed jury for the IMAGES North India Retail Awards 2024 was chaired by Bijou Kurien, Chairman of the Retailers Association of India, and comprised a distinguished panel of industry experts. The panel included Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock; Anurag Mathur, Partner at Bain & Co.; Arvind Singhal, Founder & Chairman of Technopak Advisors; and B S Nagesh, Chairman of TRRAIN. It also featured Bimal Sharma, Head of Retail at CBRE; Dr. Sibichan Mathew, Professor of Fashion Management at NIFT Delhi; Pankaj Jaju, Founder & CEO of Metta Capital; Rajat Wahi, Senior Advisor in Consumer & Retail; Roosevelt Dsouza, Director at NielsenIQ; and Viren Razdan, MD of Brand-nomics.