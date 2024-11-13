Nykaa posts 66% jump in profit to Rs 12.97 cr in Jul-Sept qtr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.8 crore in the same period a year ago

New Delhi: Beauty and lifestyle e-commerce firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures has posted around 66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.97 crore in the second quarter ended on 30 September 2024, according to a company filing.

The company, which owns Nykaa brand, had posted a net profit of Rs 7.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Nykaa grew by 24.4 per cent to Rs 1,874.84 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,507.02 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

The beauty vertical of Nykaa recorded a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) gross merchandise value (GMV) growth, reaching Rs 2783.3 crore during the reported quarter.

“This was fuelled by new customer acquisition growth of 31 per cent YoY, bringing Nykaa’s cumulative beauty customer base to 30 million and One Nykaa cumulative base to 37 million. This contributed to a 22 per cent YoY rise in annual unique transacting customers and a 24 per cent YoY increase in total orders,” the company said in a statement.

Nykaa Fashion witnessed a healthy revenue growth of 22 per cent YoY and its GMV grew 10 per cent YoY, the company said.