Cantabil Retail’s Q2 FY25 profit declines 13% to Rs 6.6 crore

Bengaluru: Indian apparel manufacturer and retailer Cantabil Retail India Ltd. has reported a 13% decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6.6 crore in the second quarter of FY25 that ended on 30 September 2024, according to a company filing.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Cantabil grew by 12% to Rs 151 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 135 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 17% to Rs 34.5 crore for the quarter as compared to Rs 29.6 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin for Q2 FY25 surged to 22.8% as compared to 21.8% in Q2 FY24.

Cantabil has opened 23 new exclusive retail stores during the first half of FY25, located across different states including Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Having achieved a count of 550 stores, the company is further extending its presence across the length and breadth of India in the current year.

“We are pleased to report a robust beginning to FY25, with our company achieving an impressive 29.4% volume growth in H1 FY25,” said Vijay Bansal, chairman of Cantabil Retail.

“The combination of above-normal monsoons, festive season and wedding season is expected to drive improvement in discretionary spending. Additionally, the government’s focus on consumption stimulus will further bolster demand,” he added.

Established in 2000, Cantabil has a presence in 20 states and more than 250 cities across India. The company started with men’s apparel in 2000, ventured into women’s wear in 2007, introduced a kids’ line in 2018, and further diversified into athleisure wear and shoes in 2023.

In addition to offline stores, the brand retails through its website and e-commerce marketplaces like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Nykaa, TataCLiQ, and Amazon.