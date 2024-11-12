Yuvraj Singh partners with Alfinity Studios to launch snack brand Twiddles

In the initial phase, Twiddles will be distributed across e-commerce, quick commerce, and other retail channels in India

New Delhi: Indian cricket veteran Yuvraj Singh, in partnership with Gurugram-based consumer services brand Alfinity Studios, has launched a new snacking brand, Twiddles, as announced in a company release on Tuesday. Twiddles aims to deliver a balanced snacking experience through a range of wholesome, flavorful products crafted for conscious consumers, the release added.

“I believe indulgence and health can go hand in hand. As an athlete, I understand the value of balanced nutrition, and with Twiddles, we’re filling a gap by offering snacks that blend rich taste with nutritional benefits, supporting a mindful approach to eating,” said Yuvraj Singh. “With Alfinity Studios, I found an ideal partner that shares my vision of creating a global guilt-free snacking brand.” Yuvraj summed up Twiddles’ philosophy: “Healthy or unhealthy, we all eat across the spectrum. Twiddles are here to support that balance with options that fit into any lifestyle.”

Twiddles will offer products like Almond, Walnut & Cashew chocolate spreads, packed with up to 70% nuts and seeds, zero preservatives, 70% less sugar, and free from palm oil.

“It’s incredibly exciting to work with Yuvraj on bringing his vision to life with Twiddles. His passion for balanced indulgence is infectious, and we’re proud to co-create a brand with him that’s not just about great taste but a whole lifestyle shift,” said Kumar Gaurav, co-founder of Alfinity Studios. “We are working on creating more product lines that fulfil our vision of bridging the gap between indulgence and wellness and becoming a go-to option for conscious consumers.”

In its initial phase, Twiddles will be distributed across India’s e-commerce, quick commerce, and retail channels. The brand is also in discussions with prominent partners to expand distribution through co-branded collaborations. Twiddles plans to go global within six months of launch, with a vision of redefining snacking on a global scale from India—bringing quality, innovation, and purpose to every bite.

Alfinity Studios specializes in co-creating brands with celebrities, delivering products that align with the modern, health-conscious consumer’s evolving preferences. From ideation and branding to marketing and scaling, their comprehensive approach ensures each brand is impactful and credible, leveraging celebrity influence to maximize reach and trust.