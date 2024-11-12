Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Prithviraj Jewels opens new store in south extension

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
21
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The South Extension store will feature a selection of fine diamond jewellery, including rings, bangles, bracelets, necklaces, and Polki pieces.

New Delhi: Delhi-based Prithviraj Jewels has opened a new store at E-31, South Extension II, New Delhi, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The South Extension store will feature a selection of fine diamond jewellery, including rings, bangles, bracelets, necklaces, and Polki pieces.

“Our journey has always been centred around authenticity and unmatched craftsmanship. This new store represents our mission to elevate the customer experience, combining modern sophistication with traditional values,” said Kanika Agrawal, founder, Prithviraj Jewels.

Looking ahead, Prithviraj Jewels plans to expand its reach both online and offline.

Prithviraj Jewels is a family-owned jewellery business with over a century of experience in the industry. The company specializes in creating high-quality jewellery made from Polki, diamonds, and gold.

In addition to its business operations, Prithviraj Jewels contributes to the community by donating a portion of the profits to education and healthcare initiatives in India.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Police onboards Indian cricketer KL Rahul as brand ambassador

Over the course of this two-year partnership, Rahul will represent the brand across India and the Middle East regionsBengaluru:...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.