Prithviraj Jewels opens new store in south extension

The South Extension store will feature a selection of fine diamond jewellery, including rings, bangles, bracelets, necklaces, and Polki pieces.

New Delhi: Delhi-based Prithviraj Jewels has opened a new store at E-31, South Extension II, New Delhi, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The South Extension store will feature a selection of fine diamond jewellery, including rings, bangles, bracelets, necklaces, and Polki pieces.

“Our journey has always been centred around authenticity and unmatched craftsmanship. This new store represents our mission to elevate the customer experience, combining modern sophistication with traditional values,” said Kanika Agrawal, founder, Prithviraj Jewels.

Looking ahead, Prithviraj Jewels plans to expand its reach both online and offline.

Prithviraj Jewels is a family-owned jewellery business with over a century of experience in the industry. The company specializes in creating high-quality jewellery made from Polki, diamonds, and gold.

In addition to its business operations, Prithviraj Jewels contributes to the community by donating a portion of the profits to education and healthcare initiatives in India.