D2C brands, shopping centre heads to converge for mega business event

200+ Speakers to envision new-age destinations anchored by experiences

New Delhi: The Capital is readying for the 2024 edition of Shopping Centres Next (SCN) on the 13th and 14th of November, 2024 at the Pullman Hotel, Aerocity. This year, SCN will feature an exciting new twist to its mix, with the co-located event India D2C Summit being held concurrently at the venue. It is an innovative and highly promising blend, given how D2C brands are looking to make fast inroads into India’s shopping centre destinations.

This also ties in well with the event’s theme this year —New Age Destinations Anchored by Experiences.

With hundreds of brand, retail and shopping centre heads in attendance, the event offers strong networking and business development opportunities to organisations specialising in solutions and services for retail and shopping centres. Our attendees and speakers will be eager to meet with professionals who can elevate their businesses with innovations in MarTech, e-commerce Tech, Omnichannel Solutions, Payment Solutions to Parking Systems, Retail Design, Brand Marketing and more.

As we’ve seen in recent years worldwide and in India, shopping centres are transitioning to lifestyle destinations, well beyond just retail. Trading Density is no longer the main metric of performance. The most successful centres today are differentiated by the lifestyle, social and engagement value they offer, and this is echoed by the theme of SCN 2024.

“The coming together of SCN and India D2C Summit promises a unique event experience this year, as India’s new-age brands and founders lock heads with established consumer brands, retailers and retail real estate giants, and create a shopping centre model that perfectly fits into the India of today,” says Bhavesh Pitroda, Convenor, India D2C Summit, and Director & CEO, IMAGES Group.

“As always, SCN 2024 will host BD heads from over 100 brands and retailers, but this time, also including those from fast-growing D2C brands looking for shopping centre locations across India,” adds Vineet Chadha, COO — Retail, IMAGES Group.

With 150+ speakers at the two-day conference, and over 50 exhibitors, this will be a retail real estate business event experience like none other, for sure. Two awards ceremonies — the IMAGES North India Retail Awards (NIRA), and the annual IMAGES Shopping Centre Awards (ISCA) 2024 — will top up the knowledge and networking experiences in a style that only IMAGES Group can execute.

Among the top-rung speakers at the event are Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO, of Snapdeal and Stellar Brands – Ace Vector Group, Aashish Batra, Co-founder, myPAPERCLIP, Aditya Agrawal, Co-founder, P-TAL, Ganesh Kamath, Founder & CEO, Earthraga, Param Bhargava, Founder, Khadi Essentials & The Ayurveda Co., Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder, Snitch, Sidharth S Oberoi, Founder & CEO, Lets Shave, Surbhi Bhatia, Founder & CEO, The Mom Store, Mohit Malik, VP & Head – Digital Business, Heads Up For Tails, Sagar J Daryani, Co-founder & CEO, Wow! Momo Foods, Abhinav Agarwal, National BD Head, Levi’s, Abhishek Raj, COO, Lacoste India, Akash Srivastava, Head of BD, Raymond, Ankur Kohli, Head – Real Estate & BD, Projects & Excellence, Bata South Asia, Arif Raza, VP, Business Development & Projects, GIPL, Restaurant Business – Bharti Group, Arun Sharma, Business Head – Retail, Wildcraft, Deepak Yadav, CXO & Chief BDO, Shoppers Stop, Lavish Soni, CBO, The House of Rare, Manik Dhodi, Real Estate Director – Global Sales, Adidas Group, Neerav Sejpal, VP – Business Dev., Spencer’s & Nature’s Basket, Nitin Bansal, Head BD, Miniso Life Style, R A Shah, Advisor – Property, Trent, Raghu Rajagopalan, President – Group BD, Lifestyle Int., Rajiv Kalwani, Sr. VP – Retail Ops, Business Development & Projects, Reliance Retail, Rakesh Ajila, Senior Director – Real Estate & Brand Expansion, cult.fit, Sachin Damle, Director – Real Estate, McDonald’s India West & South, Hardcastle Restaurants