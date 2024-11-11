Register Now
Rolex opens new boutique at Delhi’s DLF Emporio

The new 1266 sq. ft. space is located on the 243A, First Floor, DLF Emporio Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi in partnership with Kapoor Watch Company 

New Delhi: Kapoor Watch Company has announced the opening of a new Rolex boutique in DLF Emporio Mall, Vasant Kunj, marking an extension of its 20-year partnership with Rolex, a release said on Monday.

The new 1266 sq. ft. space is located on the 243A, First Floor, DLF Emporio Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

“We’re extremely proud to announce the launch of our first Rolex boutique in Delhi. We are honoured to have had a chance to partner with Rolex for this prestigious opportunity to open the boutique at the best luxury mall in India, said Prateek Kapoor, director, of Kapoor Watch Company. 

“For us, this boutique stands as a testament to our 20-year-long association with the brand. Designed to align with Rolex’s classic and elegant aesthetics, our boutique amalgamates the best of Rolex and the quintessential Kapoor Watch experience,” added Kapoor.

Rolex, headquartered in Geneva, is renowned for its precision, innovation, and excellence in watchmaking, having pioneered several milestones such as the Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. The brand remains a global symbol of prestige and craftsmanship.

Established in 1967, Kapoor Watch Co. is backed by a strong legacy in luxury retail, spanning over 50 years. They are the official Rolex retailers in India.

