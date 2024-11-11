Nisara partners with Beauty Brands Global to bring luxury scents to UAE

Beauty Brands Global will help expand Nisara’s visibility and accessibility in the UAE

New Delhi: Luxury fragrance brand Nisara has partnered with Beauty Brands Global DMCC to serve as its exclusive distributor in the UAE. This collaboration will introduce Nisara’s perfumes to the UAE market, a release by the company said on Monday.

“We believe the UAE, with its appreciation for luxury, is the perfect market for our unique approach. Nisara stands out as more than a scent; it’s an experience tied to the wearer’s personal story,” said Tarvinder Pal, co-Founder & chief executive officer (CEO), of Nisara.

Beauty Brands Global will help expand Nisara’s visibility and accessibility in the UAE. The brand plans to engage consumers aged 25-45 through digital campaigns and in-store experiences, including pop-up events and activations with retail outlets.

“We are thrilled to bring Nisara’s exceptional perfumes to the UAE. With our market knowledge, we look forward to amplifying Nisara’s presence and introducing consumers to a fragrance that’s more than just a scent,” said Lalit G, Beauty Brands Global.

Nisara offers fragrances for men, women, and unisex preferences. The brand’s presence is expected in cities across high-street markets and malls in NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.