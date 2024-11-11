DOMS Industries’ Q2 PAT grew by 42.8% to Rs 53.7 cr, revenue up 19.7%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.6 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago

Bengaluru: DOMS Industries Ltd. (DOMS), a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells stationery and art products, reported a 42.8% increase in net profit to Rs 53.7 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2025, ended September 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.6 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations for Q2 FY25 grew by 19.7% to Rs 457 crore as compared to Rs 382.4 crore in Q2 FY24. It was Rs 382 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 31.7% to Rs 85.9 crore for the quarter as compared to Rs 65.2 crore in Q2 FY24. EBITDA margin for Q2 FY25 surged to 18.8% as compared to 17.1% in Q2 FY24.

“We continued our resilient performance for Q2 FY25 despite a challenging market environment,” said Santosh Raveshia, managing director, DOMS Industries. “This growth is largely driven by increase in sales of writing pens, adhesives and kits and combination packs as well as due to the positive impact of Uniclan acquisition.”

Domestic sales continue to be the main driver of growth which now constitutes 85% of its total sales, the company stated.

In the first half of FY25, DOMS completed the acquisition of 51.8% stake in Uniclan Healthcare, a company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of baby hygiene products – primarily diapers and wipes. DOMS also increased its footprint leading to expansion from 1,25,000 to 1,35,000 retail stores in the year.