Bectors Food Q2 profit rises 4.4% to Rs 39 cr; revenue up 19.7%

By PTI
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.28 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 414.53 for the corresponding period a year ago

New Delhi: Biscuit maker Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. on Friday reported a 4.42 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 38.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.28 crore for the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a BSE filing from Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, which owns Cremica and English Oven brands.

Its revenue from operations surged 19.72 per cent to Rs 496.28 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 414.53 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 22.21 per cent to Rs 449.44 crore in the September quarter.

Its biscuit segment revenue in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 320 crore, registering a growth of 24 per cent.

Similarly, bakery segment revenue grew 19 per cent to Rs 167 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,813.15 on BSE, up 0.02 per cent from the previous close.

