Armani Beauty unveils first flagship store in India

Bengaluru: Italian luxury fashion house Armani’s beauty arm Armani Beauty has launched its first-ever flagship store in India, a top company official wrote on social media. The new store is located on the ground floor of the shopping mall DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

The store was inaugurated in the presence of Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

“Setting new standards in luxury with the launch of India’s very first Armani Beauty flagship store at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, Delhi—one of the country’s most prestigious locations,” said Biju Kassim, chief executive officer – beauty at Shoppers Stop in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the newly launched store.

“This isn’t just any beauty store; it’s a meticulously curated space that truly embodies the elegance and sophistication of the Armani brand. It marks the beginning of our journey with Armani Beauty in India, and we have exciting plans ahead,” Kassim added.

The new store launch was spearheaded by Global SSBeauty Brands (GSSB), the distribution arm of Shoppers Stop, which introduced Armani fragrances to the Indian market last year.

Recently, Shoppers Stop has also launched two new boutiques for beauty brands Bobbi Brown and Jo Malone London at DLF Promenade, in partnership with American cosmetics company Estée Lauder.

Shoppers Stop Ltd. was established in 1991 by property developer K Raheja Corp with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Today, the company operates over 106 department stores in more than 56 cities, over 7 premium home concept stores, more than 50 stores of its value fashion brand Intune, and 23 airport doors.