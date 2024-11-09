How BabyOrgano is redefining baby wellness with Ayurveda

Founded by Riddhi Sharma and Ripul Sharma in 2020, the company has quickly established itself as a trusted name for parents seeking natural and safe products

Launched in 2020, BabyOrgano is an emerging brand in the Ayurvedic health and wellness sector, specifically tailored for babies and children under the age of 15. Founded by Riddhi Sharma and Ripul Sharma, the company has quickly established itself as a trusted name for parents seeking natural and safe products.

Funded by Sauce.vc, the brand focuses on delivering high-quality, sustainable, and eco-friendly products. BabyOrgano’s flagship product, Swarnaprashan, an immunity booster for kids, has become its best-seller, contributing significantly to the company’s impressive total sales of Rs 7 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2024.

“Committed to quality and purity, BabyOrgano creates natural products rooted in traditional

Ayurveda, focusing on health and wellness for babies and kids,” said its co-founder Riddhi Sharma. “We ensure effective solutions that nurture children’s well-being, while educating and empowering parents with holistic care.”

For FY25, BabyOrgano aims to further strengthen customer loyalty, increase brand visibility, and educate parents on a holistic approach to wellness through workshops in pre-schools.

Currently, it leverages business enablers such as Unicommerce, Shopclues, Shopify, and WhatsApp, which support its growth and enhance operations.