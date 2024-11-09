Register Now
Google News
spot_img
D2CD2C BuzzIn Focus

How BabyOrgano is redefining baby wellness with Ayurveda

IMAGES Group Research
By IMAGES Group Research
0
0
Must Read
IMAGES Group Research
IMAGES Group Research

Founded by Riddhi Sharma and Ripul Sharma in 2020, the company has quickly established itself as a trusted name for parents seeking natural and safe products

Launched in 2020, BabyOrgano is an emerging brand in the Ayurvedic health and wellness sector, specifically tailored for babies and children under the age of 15. Founded by Riddhi Sharma and Ripul Sharma, the company has quickly established itself as a trusted name for parents seeking natural and safe products.

Funded by Sauce.vc, the brand focuses on delivering high-quality, sustainable, and eco-friendly products. BabyOrgano’s flagship product, Swarnaprashan, an immunity booster for kids, has become its best-seller, contributing significantly to the company’s impressive total sales of Rs 7 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2024.

“Committed to quality and purity, BabyOrgano creates natural products rooted in traditional
Ayurveda, focusing on health and wellness for babies and kids,” said its co-founder Riddhi Sharma. “We ensure effective solutions that nurture children’s well-being, while educating and empowering parents with holistic care.”

For FY25, BabyOrgano aims to further strengthen customer loyalty, increase brand visibility, and educate parents on a holistic approach to wellness through workshops in pre-schools.

Currently, it leverages business enablers such as Unicommerce, Shopclues, Shopify, and WhatsApp, which support its growth and enhance operations.

Latest News
Leaders InkLalit Mohan -

Why Zudio is a masterclass in omnichannel strategy

While Zudio has considerable digital visibility it is intended to drive footfall to its more than 500 storesIn the...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.