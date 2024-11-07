German luxury brand Montblanc collaborates with GKB Opticals

The collaboration is part of Montblanc’s celebration of the 100-year anniversary of its flagship Meisterstück pen line

Bengaluru: German luxury goods manufacturer Montblanc has collaborated with Indian multi-brand eye-wear retailer GKB Opticals to launch GKB Opticals x Montblanc eyewear collection, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

Launching on 8 November, the collection features refined eyewear designs inspired by the Meisterstück pens, featuring Montblanc’s snowcap emblem and distinctive nib details.

“GKB Opticals is honored to partner with Montblanc, a brand that shares our dedication to heritage, timeless style, and sophisticated craftsmanship,” said Priyanka Gupta, Director of GKB Opticals. “Montblanc’s legacy perfectly complements GKB’s own heritage, making this collection an ideal choice for customers who appreciate both artistry and enduring style.”

The collection is priced between Rs 16,000 and Rs 32,000. Customers can find it at over 50 GKB Opticals locations as well as on the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) website.

The first Montblanc product to bear the Meisterstück name was introduced in 1924. Initially focused on safety filling pens, the Meisterstück line has since expanded to include fountain pens, ballpoints, rollerballs, mechanical pencils, and highlighter pens.

GKB Opticals, which offers over 60 brands, is preparing for more collaborations in the future, although the spokesperson declined to reveal any names. “We are excited about upcoming partnerships with international luxury eyewear brands in the near future,” Gupta mentioned.

Founded in 1968 by Brijendra Kumar Gupta, GKB Opticals opened its first retail store in Gariahat, Kolkata.

The company provides a range of eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses from both international and Indian brands, including Maybach, Lindberg, Cartier, Montblanc, Silhouette, Emporio Armani, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, and others. It claims to have served more than one million customers.

Currently, the Kolkata-based, family-owned brand has over 90 stores nationwide, and it aims to expand to 100 stores by the end of FY25.